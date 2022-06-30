A Fort Wayne woman accused of raping another woman and pointing a handgun at her faces three felony charges and two misdemeanors.
Rosemarie Pinkston, 40, of the 2200 block of Bowser Avenue, also allegedly committed the rape with a preschool child in the room. She faces three to 16 years in prison if convicted of the felony rape charge. The incident happened about 2 p.m. June 23.
Pinkston allegedly attacked the woman after she returned home from work after a night shift. She was standing in front of the bed in a bathrobe and intended to go to sleep, according to the probable cause affidavit.
She told police that Pinkston approached her and began touching her bare skin, and the woman told her several times not to touch her. Pinkston continued to touch the woman while telling her that she loved the woman.
Pinkston then pushed her against the window and blinds and threw her on the bed, face up, court records said. The woman continued telling Pinkston to stop and tried to push Pinkston off her during the alleged rape.
Pinkston punched the woman in the face and pulled her hair. Police reported that the woman had swelling on the right side of her face and a small scratch under her eye.
Pinkston then took the child out of the bedroom, locked the door and pointed the handgun at the side of the woman’s head. According to the misdemeanor charge of pointing a firearm, the handgun wasn’t loaded.
The woman’s daughter contacted the Fort Wayne Police Department at 6:47 p.m. After they arrived, the woman told police she had pain on the right side of her body and in her personal areas.
During an interview at the police station, Pinkston allegedly admitted to touching the woman in personal areas and admitted that the woman tried to push Pinkston off her. She also allegedly admitted that a child was in the room and to pulling away from police while she was being arrested, the probable cause affidavit said.
Pinkston remained in the Allen County Jail on Wednesday evening.