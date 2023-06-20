YWCA Northeast Indiana celebrated Tuesday the groundbreaking for the more than $16 million renovation and expansion of its West Washington Center Road facility.
YWCA purchased the former Hall’s Guesthouse Hotel at 1313 W. Washington Center Road in December 2020 and has since raised most of the needed money through a private capital campaign, a news release said. The 125-unit hotel will be able to house up to 100 women once the renovations are completed.
Paula Hughes-Schuh, CEO of YWCA Northeast Indiana, said in a statement that the renovation will strengthen the organization. The current YWCA Northeast Indiana headquarters is at 5920 Decatur Road.
“Prior to the purchase of the building, our YWCA facilities were divided over three locations creating inefficiencies during a time of limited human capital and high turnover in the midst of a pandemic,” Hughes-Schuh said. “Upon the completion of our new facility, all of our programs will come together and be housed under one roof, enabling us to expand and meet the growing demand for our services.”
The $16.7 million project has experienced delays and rising costs, the news release said. The YWCA is launching a public campaign, called Old Keys Won’t Open New Doors, to raise the remaining $600,000 needed for the project.
The new facility will be called The Hefner Center in honor of William J. and Bonnie L. Hefner. The Hefner’s foundation invested a “sizable lead gift” into the project, the release said. Aimee Myers, executive director of the William J. and Bonnie L. Hefner Foundation, said it was important for the organization to invest in the campaign.
“The old location was bursting at the seams,” Myers said in a statement. “We wanted to do our part in helping the ladies who have been through so much.”
The city has invested in the project with a $10 million allocation of federal New Market Tax Credits through the Fort Wayne New Markets organization and $1.75 million from HOME Investment Partnerships American Rescue Plan Program. The contributions will provide about $4 million toward the project’s cost.
Mayor Tom Henry said he was proud to see YWCA Northeast Indiana, which he called one of the city’s pillar nonprofits, bring new life into the former Guesthouse Hotel.
“The work they do to support women and children in our community is crucial,” Henry said in a statement. “Pairing their mission with the renovation of the Guesthouse creates an anchor in our community.”
The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration’s Division of Mental Health and Addiction also invested in the project. Douglas Huntsinger, is executive director for the state’s drug prevention, treatment and enforcement program.
“Any time we have an opportunity to infuse more dollars into a community for the benefit of Hoosiers, we take advantage of it,” Huntsinger said in a statement. “These funds will go a long way toward building out the care continuum and improving outcomes for Hoosiers with substance use disorders and mental health needs.”
The renovations are expected to be completed by the end of March. For more information about the capital campaign, go online to https://ywcanein.org/new-doors.