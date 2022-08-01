Chef Aaron Butts held up a bunch of kale during a cooking workshop Sunday, noting the vegetable had become wilted after spending about an hour in his hot car.
Attendees had to take his word for it because the kale wasn’t droopy. Butts told them why – he had soaked it in ice water for a half-hour.
“Looking pretty good,” Butts said.
The chef shared this food revival technique and recipes during a 90-minute beginner’s guide to cooking at LC Nature Park in southwest Allen County. Eco Fest Fort Wayne held the event in honor of Local Food Week, a 10-day celebration of the region’s farms, markets, restaurants and other businesses that bring local food from the land to dining tables.
Information about the week’s activities, which are planned through next weekend, is available at www.neifood.org.
“Eating local is climate action,” said Addie Farris of Eco Fest, a nonprofit that aims to increase visibility for businesses and organizations with a mission to help the environment.
Some foods on local grocery store shelves have a “pretty hairy” carbon footprint because they travel great distances, such as from countries including Argentina and Thailand, Farris said of why it’s important to eat food produced locally.
Butts showed more than two dozen people how to prepare, store and create simple recipes using locally grown produce, including kohlrabi, beets, zucchini and sweetheart cabbage.
“OK, help yourself,” Butts said after one recipe.
More people wanted to come, Farris said, but Eco Fest limited attendance to ensure enough food was available for taste-testing. She wasn’t surprised by the interest because the weekly downtown Fort Wayne farmers market draws thousands, and people don’t always know what to do with the food.
A desire to cook healthier recipes and try new foods brought Ana Jimenez of Fort Wayne to the workshop, which exposed her to sweetheart cabbage and beets.
“My eyes have been opened,” she said, “and it tasted delicious.”
Katie Burrows, another Fort Wayne resident, appreciated the reminder that vegetables – food she typically roasts or sautés – can be grilled. Her farmers market purchases usually include zucchini, tomatoes and lettuce, she said, noting Butts introduced her to a new vegetable with his slaw recipe.
“I really liked that kohlrabi,” she said.