Crews are expected to start work next week on the Lofts at Headwaters Park at the northeast corner of Clinton and Superior streets.
Work at the $98 million mixed-use development will begin Monday with street excavation and sewer installation. The project is being developed by Barrett & Stokely.
Barr Street will be closed for about two weeks between Superior and Duck streets for the work.
During this time, patrons for Club Soda will still be able to park under the railroad viaduct across Superior Street on evenings and weekends, the bus depot lot on the southwest corner of Clinton and Superior streets, and in front of Club Soda on the north side of Superior Street.
Headwaters Park patrons can access the Headwaters Pavilion parking lot via Clinton Street and Duck Street, which will be temporarily re-opened. Sidewalks will remain open on both sides of Superior Street and the east side of Barr Street for access to the restaurant.
Don Hall’s Gas House main entrance on Superior Street will remain open as it has been.
A formal groundbreaking will be held in April.
Mayor Tom Henry said in a statement that he’s encouraged that work at the development is ready to begin.
"This unique development will bring additional quality of life amenities to the community and provide opportunities for residents and visitors to enjoy our growing and thriving downtown,” Henry said. “We wouldn’t be the city we are today without the attention we’ve given to our downtown – the heart of Fort Wayne.”