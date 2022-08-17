Ron Felger knows he has said it in previous election seasons, but this time he means it – his tenure on the Northwest Allen County Schools board is about to end.
The 69-year-old told The Journal Gazette on Wednesday he doesn’t plan to seek reelection in November.
“It’s been a real honor to serve the Northwest Allen community for 40 years plus on the school board,” said Felger, board president.
Of the public school board members in Allen County, Felger’s tenure is second only to Steve Corona’s longevity at Fort Wayne Community Schools. Felger said Corona has him beat by about six months.
Felger’s final term, which ends this calendar year, was marked with contention as protests of COVID-19 protocols became common at board meetings, which turned unruly and hostile. Multiple people upset over last fall’s split vote to reinstate the district’s mask mandate warned supporters of that measure – Felger, Liz Hathaway and Kristi Schlatter – that they would be voted off the board in the 2022 election.
Both Schlatter, who represents Lake Township, and Hathaway, an at-large member, have filed for the school board race, which is non-partisan.
Benjamin MacDonald has filed to run for District 3, the same as Schlatter. The Allen County Election board has also received at-large candidate filings from Darren Vogt, Eric Ellingson, Jessica Hopkins and Michael Schone.
Felger said he “really was” on the fence about running again. Recent events almost made it more likely for him to seek another four-year term for the at-large seat.
“With everything that we’ve gone through the last year and a half, two years, it really made me a lot more likely to run for the board because I thought, well, maybe I can, you know, maybe in some small way I’ve helped out,” Felger said.
But, he said, 40 years of service is long enough to dedicate to a time-consuming role.
“You don’t just show up at board meetings,” Felger said. “To be effective board members, people need to do their homework but not micromanage.”
Prospective school board candidates have until noon Aug. 26 to file with the election board.
As of Wednesday, candidates had filed in each Allen County school district. In East Allen County Schools, George Nicklow and incumbent Tim Hines have filed for District 1R. Each of the incumbents have filed in FWCS – Rohli Booker of District 4 and at-large members Anne Duff and Maria Norman. In Southwest Allen County Schools, Amanda Tokos, Kim Moppert, Stephanie Veit and incumbent Doug Copley are seeking at-large seats.