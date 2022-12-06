Lortie Road between Hoagland and Rider roads will be closed from 8 a.m. Wednesday to 3 p.m. Thursday during crossover-pipe and catch-basin replacements, the Allen County Highway Department said today.
Lortie Road section closed Wednesday, Thursday
