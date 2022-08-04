Lower Huntington Road between Kress and Homestead roads will be closed from 8 a.m. Saturday to 5 p.m. Monday during crossover-pipe replacement, the Allen County Highway Department said today.
Lower Huntington Road section closing for pipe work
- The Journal Gazette
