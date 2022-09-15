Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch spoke to local business leaders Thursday at Greater Fort Wayne’s first-ever Economic Development Summit, sharing her thoughts on technology, education and more.
Speaking inside a large conference room at Memorial Coliseum, Crouch told attendees that “when Indiana is thriving, Fort Wayne is thriving.”
“Indiana is thriving as a result of 17 years of fiscal conservative leadership,” she said. “We have balanced budgets, we’ve cut taxes and we have healthy surpluses.”
The state’s economic environment has resulted in people and businesses moving to Indiana, she said. But Crouch warned the state can’t “rest on our laurels” in today’s world.
“It used to be that people followed businesses. But today, businesses are following people,” Crouch said. “And people want to live in communities where they experience that quality of life.”
When asked after the speech whether she is worried about the possible impact of Indiana’s new abortion ban – which went into effect Thursday – on people and businesses moving to the state, Crouch said she is.
“I’m concerned and have to be concerned about anything that would affect us being able to grow opportunities for Hoosiers,” she said.
"One of the most important things I talked about … I think that’s why we have to make it even easier for people to come to Indiana. We have to focus more on quality of life and those projects that will attract talent and be able to keep our young people here.”
Quality of life is now as important to businesses as tax cuts and economic incentives, Crouch contended during the speech. She touted the state government’s recent initiatives to expand broadband access as an example of how that quality of life can be improved.
Crouch cited major companies such as Uber and Airbnb as evidence that every business is now a technology business – “whether they want to believe it or not.”
“Businesses that don’t recognize that will be disrupted at a minimum, and maybe even displaced,” Crouch said. “So we have to have – and encourage – an environment that supports technology.”
She also talked about education, particularly the importance of a “cradle-to-career” system.
Crouch pointed to the Lilly Endowment’s recent investment in early literacy development and called for more investment in early childhood education. She also suggested the state place an increased priority on continuing and higher education, the importance of attending college and the financial benefits of a college degree.
The legislature passed a law earlier this year asking school counselors to encourage students to fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, document. But Crouch said the state should go a step further and require high school seniors to complete the form.
“Therefore, it doesn’t become a barrier,” Crouch said after the speech. “So many kids, in their senior year they’ve got so much going on, and they may miss the deadline.”
She also talked about giving parents more choice in their children’s education. In Allen County, community members have been vocal in expressing their opinions at school board meetings in recent years on issues including face mask requirements and critical race theory.
“COVID changed everything. Parents now are more engaged in their children’s education, because they were at home with their children for a year – maybe even longer,” Crouch said after her speech.
“So we’re seeing more people running for school board races all over the state. We’re seeing parents becoming more and more engaged at school board meetings," she said. "I think that’s all positive.”