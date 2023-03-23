Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch spoke about mental health care and addiction Thursday in Fort Wayne at an all-staff meeting of the Bowen Center.
Crouch said Bowen Center employees are heroes who work on the front lines of addressing those issues in northeast and central Indiana.
“I wanted to be here to help celebrate that,” she said.
The center’s meeting Thursday was not open to media, so the lieutenant governor shared her thoughts for about 10 minutes after speaking to the group at Grand Wayne Convention Center. Crouch, who is running for governor in 2024, said she thinks Fort Wayne is doing a great job handling Hoosiers’ mental health but also noted the need for additional funding.
That funding could come in several bills this session, including the budget, Senate Bill 1 and House Bill 1006.
“It’s an important step forward for Indiana,” Crouch said. “I’m proud – and optimistic – that we’re going to continue to address this problem and provide services so that every Hoosier has the opportunity to be successful.”
This year, Crouch took the unusual step of testifying in support of SB 1. She said mental health and addiction are personal issues for her and mentioned several family members who dealt with those concerns, including her younger sister who, Crouch said, died by suicide in her early 20s.
“I often wonder: How is it that my siblings on either side of me inherited those genes that caused them to struggle so much, and I didn’t?” she said. “I think that’s why I’m so passionate about it.
“I understand that we have to have help for people. It’s not a ‘you can pull yourself up by your bootstraps’ kind of effort. We have to remove the stigma and have resources for people to be able to get help.”