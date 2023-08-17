• Downtown Fort Wayne has canceled Lunch on the Square today as heavy rain and high winds are forecasted.
Officials said the Freimann Square event will return 11:30 a.m. next Thursday.
This week's musical act was scheduled to be Pavey and Co.
Angie Marquardt will provide music Aug. 24, and the season wraps up with Ross Kinsey on Aug. 31, according to the Downtown Fort Wayne website.
For more information about Lunch on the Square, go to LunchOnTheSquare.com.
• Due to the threat of inclement weather this afternoon, Mayor Tom Henry’s downtown business walk scheduled for August 17 has been postponed. A makeup date will announced at a later date.