Lutheran Air’s first flight took off on March 13, 2004. Now, more than 18 years later, the program celebrated a major landmark: 10,000 patient flights.
The milestone flight was completed on the evening of June 22, Lutheran Health Network said in a statement. The crew of Lutheran Air 1, the hospital’s helicopter, and several longtime crew members were recognized by Lutheran on Monday.
“The Lutheran Air program has led to a significant impact in the lifesaving care and transport of patients throughout the region in the past 18 years,” said Lutheran Air, Ground and EMS Executive Director Scot Tuttle. “We are proud of the dedication and expertise of our paramedics, nurses, pilots, mechanics and dispatchers, which has allowed us to provide rapid care and transport of more than 10,000 cardiac, trauma, burn, stroke and critically ill patients ranging from our youngest neonatal and pediatric patients all the way up to our oldest adults.”
The flight program uses three light helicopters – Airbus H130s – which operate out of Portland Municipal Airport, Wabash Municipal Airport and Starke County Airport. According to Lutheran, the hospital provides air ambulance services within 150 miles of each airport.
Crew members, who staff the helicopters every hour of every day, are certified in advanced cardiac, trauma life support and neonatal resuscitation. Crews include pilots, nurses and paramedics.
In comparison, Parkview Health’s flight program – Parkview Samaritan – has transported almost 25,000 patients, a spokeswoman said. Parkview Samaritan was established 33 years ago in 1989.