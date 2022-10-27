Marcia Haaff, president and CEO of The Lutheran Foundation for 27 years, announced she'll retire from the organization Jan. 3.
"This was a difficult decision, with many mixed emotions,” said Haaff, who has served as the only president and CEO of The Lutheran Foundation since its inception in 1995. “I absolutely love the impact we are having in Northeast Indiana and care deeply about the team we have built here, but I really feel like it is the right moment to step aside.”
The Lutheran Foundation has invested more than $200 million in Lutheran churches, schools, ministries, and non-profit organizations in the region. Staying true to the intent of the founding fathers of the original Lutheran Hospital, the foundation said it invests in caring for body, mind, and spirit.
According to the foundation, Haaff's accomplishments include:
- Serving as a spokeswoman for mental health support and awareness across public and private sectors throughout Northeast Indiana.
- Assisting in the creation of the Fort Wayne Allen County Task Force for Opioid Strategic Planning, and instigating the Hope and Recovery Team with funding through the Indiana Department of Mental Health and Addiction.
- Commissioning the first-ever Regional Mental and Behavioral Health Assessment.
- Launching the “Worth the Effort” and “Find Your Worth” campaigns on LookUpIndiana.org
“Marcia has been an integral part of The Lutheran Foundation, and her passion and commitment to our mission has made a tremendous impact on our community," Lutheran Foundation Board Chairwoman Jill Goeglein said.
The Board of Directors will establish a committee to conduct a search for Haaff's successor.