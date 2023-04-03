Patients, visitors and employees are no longer required to wear masks, Lutheran Health Network announced Monday.
Megan Hubartt, spokeswoman for Lutheran, confirmed the organization’s policy change, citing declining COVID-19 cases, the availability of treatments and “high community immunity.”
Some areas that treat vulnerable patients, including neonatal intensive care and oncology, could still require masking in certain circumstances, Hubartt said in an email. She said Lutheran may adjust its masking rules in the future.
“We extend our appreciation to our team and community members for adhering to previous mask guidelines and commitment to reducing the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses,” Hubartt said.
Both Lutheran and Parkview Health now no longer require masks. Parkview dropped its mandate in October.