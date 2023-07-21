A new study from Indiana University found clinicians can diagnose autism in young children with high accuracy – and one area health network helped discover these results.
Alexandru Tanase, pediatrician at Lutheran Health Physicians Warsaw, worked with IU’s School of Medicine on the study. Lutheran was one of eight Early Autism Evaluation hubs throughout the state that participated.
Researchers found autism can generally be diagnosed two years earlier than the current time frame, improving opportunities for early intervention that can include helping children learn physical, thinking and communication skills.
“Our goal was to try to identify autism as early as possible,” Tanase said.
According to the Autism Society of Indiana, 3.5 million people in the United States are on the autism spectrum, and it’s the fastest growing developmental disability in the United States.
In total, 126 children participated in the study. Lutheran had 20 participants.
IU started the study in 2012, but Lutheran didn’t join until December 2018 – five months after Tanase began working for the health network.
Rebecca McNally Keehn, IU assistant professor of pediatrics and lead author, said the study was designed to address a national public health problem: the number of children with autism exceeds the number of specialists trained to diagnose it.
Because most specialists are clustered in metropolitan areas, many children wait longer than recommended to get diagnosed.
“These delays in diagnosis lead to delays in accessing intervention services, which are known to improve child and family outcomes,” McNally Keehn said.
The Children’s Autism Center in Fort Wayne is a nonprofit organization that provides services, such as applied behavior analysis therapy, speech therapy, social skills groups and parent training. The center announced July 12 that its supporting organization, Founding Four, bought the Village at Coventry Shopping Center.
The May 1 purchase allows the autism center to expand its services into the former Vet Tech space, which is about 6,700 square feet. Tara Held, development coordinator for the Children’s Autism Center, said the organization’s goal is to offer services to adults.
The expansion will not affect the organization’s current applied behavior analysis services, she said.
Officials also wanted to diversify the nonprofit’s revenue stream. Held declined to release the shopping center’s sale price.
The eight study hubs IU worked with evaluated about 5,000 children in Indiana, McNally Keehn said, leading the researchers to ask how accurate the diagnoses were.
“We found that our primary clinicians are very accurate,” she said. “There were virtually no over-diagnoses, meaning that our clinicians were excellent at finding autism. … It’s very promising.”
McNally Keehn said of the 126 children who participated in the study, in 82% of cases, researchers and doctors agreed with the autism diagnosis.
Children can be diagnosed with autism in their second year of life, McNally Keehn said, but the median age for diagnosis in the United States is 4 years old.
“The delays in diagnosis can last months or years because of the barriers families face to find a specialist,” she said.
Tanase said the average age of children diagnosed by Lutheran clinicians was 30 months, but experts say the best intervention comes when it is confirmed by 18 months.
Finding autism earlier is important for the child’s quality of life, McNally Keehn said.
“The earlier they are diagnosed, the earlier they can be enrolled in interventions,” she added. “Insurers only pay for interventions when there is a medical diagnosis.”
During the study, Tanase didn’t find anything specific to Lutheran or northeast Indiana. But he said it’s important to understand what autism is and how it affects children.
“Autism is the same everywhere,” he said. “Children are always there and needing services.”