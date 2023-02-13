Lutheran Life Villages held an open house Monday at an assisted living center it has acquired that focuses on memory care.
Lutheran Life, a faith-based nonprofit, didn't outline any major changes for the center at 8075 Glencarin Blvd. The facility, however, will be called “Lutheran Life Villages, The Village at Inverness,” a news release said.
"The transition is expected to be seamless for residents, families and staff," a news release said. "The majority of the changes will be internal, as the two caregiving teams learn from each other to increase the overall high level of care."
Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.
North Woods Village opened in the fall of 2015, emphasizing care and support for residents with memory loss conditions including Alzheimer's disease and dementia. The Glencarin Boulevard facility will be the fifth under the Lutheran Life Villages umbrella. Lutheran Life has operated senior care facilities in northeast Indiana for 90 years.
"With the acquisition of North Woods Village at Inverness Lakes Fort Wayne, Lutheran Life Villages is adding world-class memory care assisted living to their comprehensive range of local, faith-based, nonprofit senior living services," a statement on the organization's website says. "Together, the two established senior communities will work together to help seniors get the most out of the next chapter in their lives."