Kosciusko Community Hospital in Warsaw will have a new name and refreshed surgical areas with a $30 million investment announced Thursday by Lutheran Health Network officials.
The hospital will now be known as Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital to reinforce its connection to Lutheran Health Network, a news release said.
The hospital’s pre- and post-surgical areas will be expanded and the surgery area will be updated with 13,600 square feet of new space added to the existing 170,000 square-foot facility.
“Lutheran Health Network is committed to the residents of Kosciusko County and the surrounding area,” Scott Teffeteller, market CEO for Lutheran’s network, said in a statement.
The upgrades will include an expanded lobby, renovations to patient rooms and nurses’ stations in some units, updates to the hospital’s facade, new signs and parking lot resurfacing and expansion.
Three new bays for patients before and after surgery with more privacy and room for family members to visit are included with the surgical renovations.
Also among the surgery upgrades are an expanded sterile processing area with new technology for faster equipment sterilization, the release said. Renovation of the operating room will allow surgeons to accommodate more complex cases so patients can be scheduled sooner and not have to travel for surgical care.
Work on patients’ rooms started this month and is expected to be finished next spring. A timeline for other parts of the project will be finalized this year.
Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital offers emergency care, heart and stroke care, a cardiac catheterization lab, surgery, orthopedics, occupational health care, rehabilitation services, a sleep center, wound care center and a comprehensive cancer center providing chemotherapy and radiation therapy.
The hospital also has the only emergency department in the county with accredited chest pain and stroke centers.
Hospital board Chairman Alan Alderfer and Teffeteller made the announcement to community leaders at a breakfast meeting Thursday.
This month, Parkview Kosciusko Hospital hosted a “topping out” ceremony for $70 million in construction at Parkview Warsaw, which will become a full-service hospital when completed.