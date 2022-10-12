Lutheran Health will keep its universal masking policy in place for staff and visitors “due to high COVID-19 transmission rates in the counties where our facilities are located,” a spokeswoman for the health network said Wednesday.
Megan Hubartt said Lutheran’s policy is “in accordance with CDC guidelines.”
“The level of community transmission is based on two metrics,” Hubartt said, “new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people and the positivity rate, both measured over the last seven days.”
Although both Lutheran and Parkview Health have cited the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as the reason behind their policies, the networks now have divergent mask rules after Parkview announced earlier this week that masks will no longer be required beginning Wednesday.