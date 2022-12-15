Huntertown and the company behind a plan for a luxury-garage development have ironed out their concerns, and the Allen County Plan Commission has given the go-ahead for the project to advance.
The location is east of the Lima Road-Indiana 3 intersection, with some of the land in Huntertown and some in Perry Township. The site is near Resurrection Lutheran Church.
The plan commission unanimously agreed Thursday to allow the proposal for Project ALTA from Arizona-based BD DevCo LLC.
During last week's public hearing, Huntertown Town Manager Beth Shellman asked for the vote to be delayed. But concerns that businesses would use the garages for commercial purposes were remedied by changes in the property's written commitment, said Michelle Wood, senior land-use planner for the Department of Planning Services.
The garages are planned for storing and working on cars, boats, RVs and other vehicles. The units will be available for sale or rental and can be finished on the inside with a kitchenette and a loft-like mezzanine for solitude or socializing, developers said.
The plan includes rezoning of about 10 acres on the southern portion of the site from agricultural to general commercial. Preliminary plans include two parcels for multiple-family or townhome development and six outlots, all permitted under that zoning category.
Access to the church will be reconfigured, developers said. They likely will return with more specific development plans for the commercial and residential sections, plan commission members were told.
In other business, the plan commission approved two housing proposals' requests.
Sonora Townhomes, 74 duplex-style townhomes along Hathaway Road in Perry Township, and Mercato Lakes, a 186-lot single-family subdivision in Aboite Township, had rezonings approved.
However, Sonora, proposed by Oakmont Development II LLC, Fort Wayne, will need to seek variances for lot width and size and building setbacks from the Allen County Board of Zoning Appeals, likely in January.
The proposal for Mercato Lakes, along South West Hamilton Road, was accompanied by proposal for Mercato Village a plan for a three-building commercial development and a 14-building multiple-family complex.
Rezoning was sought for the 55.72 acres sought for multiple-family and commercial uses to neighborhood center. The area now has a patchwork of agriculture, professional office and personal services and mutlple-family residential zoning.
All rezoinngs must be approved by the Allen County commissioners, who have the final say.