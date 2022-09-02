The Macedonian Patriotic Association will celebrate its 100th anniversary this weekend in Fort Wayne, where its parent group was founded in 1922.
The group began as a political organization for immigrants advocating for an independent nation amidst European turmoil in the World War I era.
The group now promotes Macedonian history, culture and traditions among Americans and Canadians with Macedonian heritage and will mark its centennial with a convention today through Sunday at the Grand Wayne Center.
The event is highlighted by three folk dances open to the public – at 8 p.m. today, Saturday and Sunday at the Grand Wayne. Admission is charged – $15 for adults and teens tonight, and $25 for adults and $15 for teens Saturday and Sunday. Those 12 and younger are admitted free.
Folk dancers will also take to the street in front of the Macedonian Tribune office at 124 W. Wayne St. from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Those performances are free.
The Macedonian newspaper’s office will be open to the public, where colorful costumes are on display and a rare bilingual Linotype machine used to publish the newspaper resides.
The convention’s theme is “100 Years: Honoring the Past, Envisioning the Future.”
More information is available at 260-422-5900 and www.macedonian.org