When organizers were deciding how best to celebrate Juneteenth and its history in Fort Wayne, one name kept coming up.
Mack.
Longtime community leader Costella Mack, former Bishop Luers star and NFL player Austin Mack and venue McMillen Park each have contributed to the June 19 holiday that memorializes the day Union soldiers delivered word of the Emancipation Proclamation to slaves in Galveston, Texas – more than two years after it was made.
“We wanted to honor all of that,” said Adrian Curry, organizer of this year’s celebration.
And so, Juneteenth: Macknificent Freedom Fest was born.
On Saturday, Curry and others kicked off the inaugural event at Weisser Park Youth Center, although Juneteenth itself has been celebrated in the Summit City since the 1990s.
In 1863, during the Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation that declared more than 3 million slaves living in the Confederate states to be freed. More than two years would pass, however, before the news reached African Americans living in Texas, according to Britannica.com.
It was not until Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865, that the state’s residents finally learned slavery had been abolished. The former slaves immediately began to celebrate with prayer, feasting, song and dance.
This year, the Juneteenth federal holiday is officially marked on June 20 because June 19 is on a Sunday.
Curry and about 40 others paid homage to the contributions and struggles of Blacks in America, while elementary-aged children in red logoed T-shirts stood at attention during the outside memorial ceremony at the Weisser Park Youth Center.
Other activities at various locations, including food, music and a basketball showcase, were all open to the public.
Austin Mack hopes the significance of the day is appreciated.
“Juneteenth being made a holiday last year means a lot and, hopefully, brings everyone together,” said Mack, who hosts the basketball game with some of Fort Wayne’s top high school talent. “This is real cool because it being a federal holiday shows it’s a day for everybody” not just Black people.
Even so, the Rev. Bill McGill said Juneteenth didn’t become a recognized holiday for more than 150 years.
“It was a long time coming,” said McGill, a community leader and activist who opened the day with a prayer, adding that young Blacks need to push the culture forward.
“The need for continuity and cohesiveness (in the Black community) has never been greater,” he said. “Today, there’s more of us killing each other than those in the past who burned crosses and wore white sheets.”
Curry agrees that a new generation of Black leaders have to “really know” their history.
“History and culture protection,” he said. “It’s a matter of understanding true history and not popularized history.”
For instance, many contributions of Black Americans often aren’t taught in schools, so it’s up to individuals to do the research for themselves, Curry said.
“That’s very important for us all,” he said.