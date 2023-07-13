The Glenbrook Square shooting last weekend likely cost the mall’s stores thousands of dollars in lost – or at least delayed – sales, retail experts said Thursday.
“Saturday tends to be about 30% of a store’s week, so it’s a big day,” said Rich Hollander, a consultant who closely follows the retail and restaurant industry.
“Back-to school shopping is beginning to start, so it’s got a big impact on that,” he said. “Certainly, Saturday sales were lost. But more than that, it really affects do I really want to go to the mall or are there other places I can go to to make those same purchases.”
Glenbrook Square stores closed four to five hours early after the non-fatal shooting Fort Wayne police described as isolated. It stemmed from a personal dispute between two men, one of whom was injured in the leg.
Gregory Normil was arrested Thursday morning, police said, charged with battery with a deadline weapon and criminal recklessness.
Bob Phibbs, CEO of The Retail Doctor, said anything that “disrupts someone thinking about coming to a mall” is unfortunate. That’s especially true on a Saturday.
“That’s their No. 1 Day, and with retailers just coming out of a pandemic, it’s certainly nothing anybody wants,” said Phibbs, who is based in the New York area and also writes a newsletter.
The good news, he said, is that Saturday’s incident was not a random shooting. While it might have caused some shoppers to temporarily reconsider a mall visit, most will return.
“We call it delayed gratification,” Phibbs said. “It happens when there’s (bad) weather, like a snow-related event.”
A manager at one Glenbrook store said Thursday she is glad officials erred on the side of caution. Because she works at a small retail store, the manager said she did not want to be identified, but she estimated her business lost at least half of its typical Saturday sales.
“I feel like the mall handled it as best as they could. Our goal is to always get our customers to a safe spot and do the best that we can as a business,” the manager said. “It is what it is. I wish our world was not so crazy, but it is.”
H&M, a retailer close to where Saturday’s shooting occurred, declined comment. That clothing store remained closed on Sunday.
The National Retail Federation did not respond to a query about the impact of lost sales when a mall is abruptly forced to shut down. But the industry trade group shared a June statement that emphasized the importance of store safety and said retailers are “close partners with law enforcement.”
In May, eight people were killed in a mass shooting at a shopping center outside of Dallas. About the same number were wounded. The gunman, who was also killed when police responded, displayed a fascination with white supremacy, reports said.
Three people were fatally shot in July last year at the Greenwood Park Mall near Indianapolis. The cellphone of the man identified as responsible contained photos of Adolf Hitler, Nazi propaganda and videos of previous mass killings, police said Thursday. The gunman was fatally shot by an armed shopper.
Hollander is managing partner at Axcelor, a consulting firm with a network of more than 40 retail executives. He’s also based in the Dallas metro area. The May mass shooting was in Allen, Texas – north of Dallas – at a Premium Outlets shopping center.
“It took them a while, almost a week to reopen, so (it was) much more painful for the merchants,” he said.
Indoor shopping malls have been “losing some traction” with shoppers since the coronavirus pandemic, he said. Some people now prefer retail centers where they can access stores primarily from the exterior, often allowing them to encounter smaller crowds.
Shooting incidents don’t help. Hollander agrees many shoppers return after such an occurrence, but he also believes there could be some longer-term impact.
“It’s one more hurdle to get people to come back to the mall,” he said.