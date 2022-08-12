Dawann L. Martin Jr. turned 18 in March, and he’ll likely spend most of his adult life in prison for a murder he committed when he was 15.
After eight hours of deliberation, a jury late Thursday night found him guilty of murder in the Dec. 22, 2019, death of 18-year-old Dominique Taylor at Villa Capri apartments. In addition to the punishment for committing murder, Martin was also eligible for a sentence enhancement of up to 20 years for using a gun to commit the crime.
Martin faces up to 85 years in prison when sentenced at a future date.
Both sides in the trial agreed that Taylor was shot while alone in a 2014 Chevrolet Sonic about 10:25 p.m., driven to the apartment complex by a friend who was buying “edibles” – or food laced with THC, the psychoactive substance in marijuana.
The sale was a set up because of a confrontation that happened earlier in the day when Taylor accompanied the friend to another apartment. The friend’s former roommate refused to return property, and a fight broke out.
During the fight, Taylor pulled a handgun on a woman there who was related to both the former roommate and Senaca James, who was sentenced on Dec. 3 to 80 years in Taylor’s slaying.
James and Martin were both charged with murder, and James pleaded guilty mid-trial on Oct. 20, 2021.
While the friend was in an apartment building, a group surrounded the Sonic and tried to get Taylor out, pulling at door handles and hitting the car. The friend testified that she saw Martin in front of the car, his face made visible by the headlights, pointing a gun at the windshield and shooting.
Allen County Deputy Prosecutor Tom Chaille in his closing arguments gave two ways for jurors to find Martin guilty of murder – either by finding that he fired the bullet that killed Taylor or through accomplice liability, being involved in a crime and its planning. Under Indiana law, someone instrumental in committing a crime that leads to murder is guilty of the murder even if they didn’t do the actual killing.
Chaille said the ambush at the apartments was the result of planning. At the first confrontation that day, police were called and defused the conflict, then called again when the former roommate began to escalate the situation on social media and around friends.
The edibles deal was supposed to happen elsewhere, but the man selling the edibles was part of the plot and had Taylor’s friend come to the apartment complex, Chaille told the jurors, reminding them of testimony. The plot was to rob Taylor’s friend of the edibles and her car.
James shot through the driver’s side window, hitting Taylor in the left chest and through her aorta, a fatal shot, Chaille said. Martin shot through the windshield and into her jaw, which testimony indicated would have been fatal by blood loss.
Under accomplice liability, it doesn’t matter which bullet killed Taylor, Chaille said.
Two shells were found at the scene, and they both were from a gun later found hidden in a duct in the basement where Martin lived, Chaille added during closings.
He also noted that during a hearing before the trial, Martin had walked by Taylor’s mother, Brandy Parrish, and told her he was sorry. Parrish testified it seemed like he was sorry for killing Taylor, not for her loss.
In the defense’s closing, attorney Robert Scremin portrayed Martin as a 15-year-old kid curious about seeing two girls go at it.
“He was going to an apartment complex to see two girls pull each other’s hair in a fight,” Scremin said. “He was an accomplice to nothing.”
There was no evidence he helped plan anything or knew the people involved in the conflict, Scremin said.
Although two shell casings were both from the same gun, the one in front of the car was found 40 feet down the road. Scremin said James turned and fired the second shot as they ran off. That was the one that shattered the windshield, he argued.
James had a different story when he sent a letter to the judge on his case, Allen County Superior Judge Fran Gull, before he was sentenced. He wrote that he fired into the air while Martin shot Taylor.
He also called Martin a “highly known person in Fort Wayne for shooting at people” and said that Martin had threatened his life if he snitched.
In closings, Scremin also portrayed Taylor’s friend as a schemer who got Taylor involved in a fight and in a drug deal, then lied to police until she had a story that made her look good.
He also shared photos from the apartment stairway where the friend was and said there was no way she could have seen the parking lot and whether Martin was pointing a gun.