A Fort Wayne man suspected of stabbing another man in the chest this week was apprehended Friday in Alabama.
The U.S. Marshals Service and Alabama law enforcement took Kevin Leon Coleman, 46, into custody in Uniontown, Alabama, without incident, the Fort Wayne Police Department announced Friday afternoon.
Court records show that Coleman, of the 4400 block of Standish Drive, was charged Tuesday with a felony, aggravated battery that poses a substantial risk of death.
The warrant for his arrest was issued Wednesday.
He faces three to 16 years in prison if convicted.
The stabbing happened about 10 a.m. near the gas pumps at the Marathon station, 5404 S. Anthony Blvd.
According to court documents, the station’s surveillance system showed Coleman was already in the gas station when the man who got stabbed entered.
They talked inside, court records said, then walked out to their vehicles and continued talking at the pumps.
Coleman started to leave toward South Anthony but stopped his white Nissan Quest between the pumps, the probable cause affidavit said. The other man walked toward the car, paused and pointed at Coleman while talking.
Coleman got out of the Nissan and chased the other man before hitting him in the chest and driving off, court documents said.
People who arrived on the scene afterward called 911.
A police report released this week said that the men had argued inside the station and continued to argue outside it.
Fort Wayne Detective Aaron Johnson recognized Coleman, who goes by the name Alabama, and a search showed Coleman had connections to Alabama.
Police said the victim was taken to a hospital and at one point had life-threatening injuries.
Doctors intubated him and rushed him to surgery because he was in critical condition, according to the probable cause affidavit.