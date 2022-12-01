The man charged with murder in Sunday's shooting on Rockhill Street allegedly confessed to the dispatcher when he called for help.
Kyree Warren, 18, phoned 911 after he shot his stepfather Montreale Turner, 44, about noon in the 1000 block of Rockhill. While on the phone, Warren said that he was protecting his mother, according to the probable cause affidavit in the case.
“He started attacking my mom out the kitchen, so I shot him,” Warren said. “He was grabbing on her so much, so I shot him.”
His mother had called him to the house earlier because Turner was drunk, court records state. Before Warren left for the Rockhill house, a man gave him a .357 magnum handgun for protection, he told police.
Turner became abusive to the woman when he couldn’t find his keys, telling her he had a gun in his pocket, court documents state. She told police he hit her with a broom and then pushed her into a storm door, causing her to black out. When she awoke, Turner was on the floor.
Warren told police he went over to the house and was sitting in the living room while Turner was drunk and arguing with his mother. He saw them come out of the kitchen, Turner hitting her with a broom and grabbing at her face.
After he shot Turner, Turner pushed his mother against the storm door, Warren said. Turner was still coming, so he shot at him again from about 10 feet away.
There was only one bullet wound in Turner’s body. It entered the left side of his body and had a downward trajectory, according to the Allen County Coroner’s Office.
According to investigators, Turner was shot while he faced away from Warren. Another bullet was found in the door frame.
Warren was being held without bond and is set for a hearing at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.