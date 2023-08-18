A Grabill man accused of 10 sex-related crimes against a child faces 16 years in prison after accepting a plea agreement Friday morning.
Travis Ely, 38, is charged with six counts of child molesting, two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor and two counts of incest. He was charged last August when a girl came forward about the abuse she said happened hundreds of times, according to a probable cause affidavit written by Allen County Sheriff's Cpl. Brett Eley.
Allen County Deputy Prosecutor Haley Scribner offered Ely an agreement in which he pleaded guilty to child molesting in exchange for his 10 initial charges being dismissed. The agreement calls for the maximum sentence allowed for a level three felony, 16 years.
As part of Scribner's offer, prosecutors have agreed to not file for a habitual offender sentencing enhancement.
Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull will have full discretion to impose any fines, court costs or restitution on Ely if she accepts the plea agreement during his sentencing hearing. If she does not accept the agreement, Ely will be allowed to reinstate his not-guilty plea.
During Friday's hearing, Gull asked Ely what made him guilty of child molesting.
"I had sexual intercourse with the victim," Ely responded.
"You knew what you were doing was wrong, didn't you?" Gull asked.
"Yes, Your Honor," Ely said.
Ely started abusing the girl when she was 6 years old, she told police according to court records. She said the assaults occurred regularly, estimating she had been sexually abused by Ely 300 to 400 times over 11 years.
Three weeks before reporting the abuse to police, the girl said it escalated from molestation to rape, court documents show. The victim said she stayed quiet because she was trying to not cry.
"Five minutes went by and then I pushed him off and ran into the bathroom and locked the door," the girl told police, according to court records. "I sat on the floor naked, in pain because it hurt so bad, crying."
Ely is set to be sentenced Sept. 22.