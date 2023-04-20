A man who was 17-years-old when he was charged with murder in 2020 pleaded guilty Thursday.
Javon Thomas, now 20, was originally charged withtwo counts of murder, one count of robbery and a firearm sentencing enhancement. He pleaded guilty to one count of murder.
The other three charges will be dismissed as part of a plea deal.
Thomas is accused of shooting and killing 23-year-old Hakeem Cage on Dec. 2, 2020.
If a judge accepts the plea agreement, Thomas will be sentenced to 55 years in prison with 10 years suspended. Once he is released from prison, he will be placed on 10 years of probation.
Allen Superior Court Judge David Zent will preside over the May 26 hearing. If Zent does not accept the agreement, Thomas will be permitted to rescind his plea.
Thomas was arrested alongside his cousin, Korta Thomas, 24, after Cage was gunned down in front of his girlfriend outside the Summit at Ridgewood apartments on Fort Wayne’s north side.
Cage’s girlfriend told police the two were walking up to her apartment after a party when she heard footsteps running toward them and about five gunshots. She saw Cage fall to the ground before the shooter searched through the dying man’s pockets, took a large amount of money and ran.
Through witness descriptions of the shooting itself, actions of Javon and Korta Thomas before and after the shooting, and tracking phone records, police were led to the two men and arrested them, according to probable cause affidavits signed by Fort Wayne Detective Liza Anglin.
Korta Thomas is scheduled to appear for a sentencing hearing May 1 after signing a plea agreement in June. That agreement specified the sentence, but the sentencing hearing was deferred. Korta Thomas pleaded guilty to robbery and will serve 16 years in what was originally an agreement requiring him to testify against his cousin at trial.