A man accused of murder has been found competent to stand trial in the 2022 slaying case and now disagrees with his counsel about how to move forward.
Kevin G. Harris, 30, also known as Dregon Holt, is accused of stabbing Terry E. Coleman, 48, to death on April 11, 2022, at the Traveler's Inn on East Washington Boulevard.
Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull issued an order Thursday stating she found that Harris understands the nature of the charge against him and the role of the parties involved with the proceedings.
Harris and his counsel, public defenders Robert Gevers, Emily Ann Kutsenok and Nicholas Podlaski, are at odds with how to move forward, however. According to court records, Gevers filed a notice that they planned to move forward with an insanity defense against their client's wishes.
Harris told Gull that he did not agree with the attorneys' decision and indicated he would not cooperate. His complaints about his counsel were referred to Chief Public Defender Bill Lebrato for investigation.
Gull allowed the defense attorneys to move forward and assigned two doctors to examine Harris for sanity.
The court noted Harris requested a speedy trial, but no motion for one has been made, according to online court records.
Police responded to the Traveler's Inn last April after being called by a witness who said Harris told her Coleman was dead, according to a probable cause affidavit signed by Fort Wayne Police Department Det. Liza Anglin. Harris told officers that Coleman was lying in a pool of blood and looked battered.
While being interviewed by police, Harris told officers he and Coleman, who Harris referred to as his "brother" and "sergeant gunner," were visiting at the motel the day Coleman died, according to court documents. He said they both served in the military and were sharing stories about their time together on tour.
Harris told police that Coleman then wanted to spar, according to the affidavit, and the two continued until Harris started winning. Harris said he then left to get Coleman cigars from a gas station.
Harris said he arrived back at the motel to find Coleman crumpled against the bed with his arm behind his back and one leg bent, court documents said. Harris said Coleman was not breathing so he repositioned him with his legs straight out and his arms to his sides.
Harris told police he then left to charge his phone at a nearby McDonald's and then called his son and the woman who called police, according to the affidavit. Harris said he did not call 911 because he wanted to calm down and collect his thoughts.
However, evidence led police to question Harris' telling of events, according to court documents. Specifically, surveillance video showed Harris entering the room once and leaving two hours later – not leaving and returning like he had initially told police, court records say.
Harris told police Coleman wanted Harris to kill him and then stuck the knife in his own neck before Harris pulled the knife out, wiped it off and attempted to plug the hole before he left the room.
When police challenged his account of the night by citing the surveillance video, court records say Harris said, "So what?"
A status hearing is scheduled May 18.