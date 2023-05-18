A Fort Wayne man who faces a 179-year prison was not allowed to enter a plea agreement Thursday after failing to admit guilt to nine sex-related felony charges.
Aine Noh, 26, was charged in January with two counts of rape, three counts of child molesting, child exploitation, possession of child pornography, voyeurism and sexual battery. He was offered an agreement to plead guilty to two level three felonies, rape and child molesting, for a total of 18 years in prison.
Allen Superior Court Magistrate Samuel Keirns rejected the deal, however, after questioning Noh and learning the defendant wouldn’t comply with terms of the plea agreement.
Noh, through a Burmese interpreter, said he “did sex, then oral sex” with the victims, who are the 17-year-old and 12-year-old daughters of the woman he was dating and living with at the time of his arrest.
Noh said the girls wanted to have sex with him and that he did not threaten them. He also denied threatening to post a video of one of the assaults. However, he admitted to filming it without permission.
Noh’s public defender Ryan Gardner explained to Noh through his interpreter that he had to admit to the acts for the plea agreement to go through, but Noh continued to deny doing anything wrong.
Keirns ultimately did not accept the agreement because to plead guilty, a defendant must provide a factual basis for the crime and admit to committing it.
“I didn’t hear a factual basis for rape,” Keirns said, “I heard it for consensual sex.”
A sworn affidavit signed by Fort Wayne Detective Todd Garman detailed several instances of reported sexual abuse. The victims described being forced to engage in sex acts with Noh at the threat or act of violence.
The 17-year-old described trying to getting away from Noh in one attack and being thrown to the ground and put in a headlock, according to court documents.
“Is this what you want?” the girl said Noh asked her. “Do you want to die?”
The 12-year-old described having a knife held to her throat and being told by Noh that he would kill her and bury her in the backyard if she did not have sex with him, according to court documents. She said Noh told her the police would not care if she reported the assault.
During an interview with police, Noh allegedly admitted to sex acts with the 17-year-old, according to the affidavit. The document does not mention Noh admitting to sexual activity to the 12-year-old.
Noh gave consent to search his phone, according to court documents. Investigators found more than 40 photos and videos, which included both of the victims naked.
A trial is scheduled to begin Tuesday in Allen County Superior Court.