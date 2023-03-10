A man accused of seriously wounding a man was sentenced Friday to 15 years after pleading guilty to battery resulting in serious injury and battery by means of a deadly weapon.
Quejuance Stewart, 26, was arrested May 24 following a was shot in the groin with serious injuries that were not life threatening. Along with the charges he pleaded guilty to, he was initially charged with felony attempted murder, carrying a handgun with a felony conviction in the last 15 years, criminal recklessness and an enhancement for using a firearm in the commision of the offense.
He was sentenced to five years for battery resulting in serious bodily injury and 10 years for battery by means of a deadly weapon. The terms will be served consecutively with a 112-day jail credit and two prior sentences for carrying a handgun as a felon and resisting law enforcement.
Police were called to a report of someone with a gun the night of the shooting. About 19 minutes after the first call, other officers were dispatched to an area hospital for a walk-in shooting victim, according to court documents.
Witnesses said Stewart and the victim got into an argument while the victim was collecting his things from one of the witness' apartments.
Court documents say a witness told police they heard Stewart threaten to shoot the gun, followed by the victim saying, "It is not that deep, bro. Calm down," before shots were fired. Witnesses said Stewart began shooting with a handgun in each hand.
Stewart had been released from prison two months before the incident and said he was on a positive path before the shooting took place. In court Friday, Stewart and his girlfriend told Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull the pair had gone to the site of the shooting to help Stewart's little sister and niece.
Stewart told Gull he wasn't angry or upset, just worried.
"I was protecting my family," Stewart said.