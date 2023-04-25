A 45-year-old man will spend no more than three years behind bars after allegedly forcing a vehicle off the road in 2021 resulting in the death of one man and the serious injury of another.
Richard Schlatter will be sentenced June 23 if Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull accepts the plea agreement Schlatter signed, admitting guilt to criminal recklessness and leaving the scene of an accident.
Conditions of Schlatter’s agreement include abiding by a no contact order with the victims, submitting to a substance abuse evaluation for probation and complying with any subsequent recommendations. The court will have the authority to impose any fines, conditions of probation and restitution deemed appropriate.
Schlatter’s driving privileges will be suspended for 8.5 years.
Schlatter was scheduled for a jury trial beginning Tuesday but signed his plea agreement April 14.
He was arrested seven months after the fatal crash on Jan. 17, 2021, that claimed the life of Robert Koenig and broke the other driver’s neck, back and several ribs.
When police interviewed the driver, the man said he was driving Koenig to the hospital after he was stabbed when he saw in the rearview mirror Schlatter in a white van, attempting to hit him, according to a probable cause affidavit. He said after a minute of a chase between the two cars, Schlatter “rammed” him and caused him to go off the road.
The driver said he was trapped in the green Subaru that police found wrapped around a tree, according to court documents. Koenig was on his back, deceased.
The driver told police he believed Schlatter was jealous of his relationship with Schlatter’s mother, who had sold the green Subaru to the driver, according to a probable cause affidavit.
When police spoke to Schlatter, he told them the driver used to be his friend but issues between the two changed that, according to a probable cause affidavit. He said he was the rightful owner of the green Subaru after putting work into it, but it was in his mother’s name and she decided to give it to the driver.