A man accused of striking and killing a state trooper on Interstate 69 in DeKalb County has requested a change of venue for his trial.
Terry D. Sands II, 42, of Marion has been charged with murder, two counts of resisting law enforcement, one a felony and the other a misdemeanor, and operating a vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance, resulting in death. A hearing to decide where his trial will be held is scheduled for Aug. 18.
A six-day trial is currently set to begin two days before the one-year anniversary of the death of Master Trooper James Bailey, the man Sands is accused of killing. Sands was involved March 3 with a pursuit by off-duty Fort Wayne Officer Matthew McGill after he allegedly saw Sands driving erratically, according to court documents.
McGill said Sands was “moving around aggressively in the vehicle and yelling” as he continued to drive recklessly. McGill had unsuccessfully tried to pull Sands over.
Bailey, who had heard over the radio an erratic driver was headed his way, attempted to deploy stop sticks to stop Sands, according to documents. McGill reported seeing Bailey deploying the stop sticks before Sands veered in the direction of the master trooper and struck him.
McGill stopped the pursuit to render aid to Bailey but with other drivers offering assistance, he turned his attention to Sands to make an arrest, according to court documents. McGill said Sands didn't listen to verbal commands and force had to be used to arrest him.
Bailey was later pronounced dead at Parkview Regional Medical Center. An autopsy showed he died on impact, and his death was caused by multiple blunt force injuries.
Sands was taken to Parkview DeKalb Hospital, where he was check for injuries and offered a chemical test for intoxication, according to court documents. Sands refused to take the test.
DeKalb Superior Court Judge Monte Brown granted a search warrant for a blood draw, according to court documents. The draw showed a presence of marijuana.
During an interview with police, Sands said he meant to hit the trooper's car so that he would die – not Bailey. He also claimed Bailey jumped in front of him, according to court documents.
However, video footage and the preliminary crash reconstruction showed no indication Sands made an attempt to change his path once he steered his car in Bailey's direction or that the trooper put himself in the path of the car.