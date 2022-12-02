A Fort Wayne man charged with six felonies for allegedly forcing sex with a passed-out 17-year-old girl pleaded guilty Friday to two lesser felonies.
Richard J. Charlton Sr., 43, of the 4300 block of Warsaw Street will serve a total of five years on probation if Allen Superior Judge Fran Gull accepts a plea agreement at a Jan. 5 hearing. Charlton pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual battery.
As part of the plea agreement, the prosecution will drop four counts of felony rape, each of which carried a sentence of three to 16 years.
The incident allegedly happened at a party on Dec. 7, 2019, where there was alcohol and Charlton was attempting to pick her up, court records state. The girl told police Charlton had gotten the girl’s phone number by asking her to call his phone, claiming it was lost. He then began texting her.
She told police that she later passed out in the bathroom from drinking and awoke to him performing sexual acts. She tried to stop him, telling him “no” and that she was only 17. He responded, “it’s okay,” she said.
The girl blacked out again but woke up on the floor of another room and again told Charlton “no” and tried to push him away, court records state.
Swabs taken from the girl during a rape examination matched with Charlton’s DNA.
When questioned by police, Charlton said he sent flirty texts to the girl but never had sexual contact with her.
Charlton was released on $42,500 bond June 30, 2020, the same date the charges were filed against him, court records state.