A Fort Wayne man accused of raping a masseuse at gunpoint is scheduled to appear in court Monday on eight felony charges.
Garrett Troyer, 29, was booked into the Allen County Jail the day after the July 26 alleged attack, according to jail records. The formal charges filed Tuesday include three counts of rape and single counts of armed robbery, criminal confinement, sexual battery, intimidation and strangulation.
Troyer had asked the masseuse for directions to the restroom before the alleged attack, according to a probable cause affidavit written by Fort Wayne Police Officer Mark Wentz. The defendant then pulled out a handgun and forced the woman into the bathroom.
He then sexually battered the woman before putting the gun against her head, court records show. Troyer then forced the woman into sexual activity.
The assault continued as Troyer forced the woman back into a massage room, according to court documents. Once in the massage room, the victim noticed Troyer put his weapon down, records show.
The woman told police she tried to grab the gun but was stopped by Troyer, Wentz wrote. The defendant then grabbed the victim by her neck and strangled her.
She tried to bite Troyer to stop the physical attack, but he struck her in the lip, according to court records. Troyer then left and went into another room, asking for all the money.
The defendant left the building with $60 and two cell phones, according to court documents. He was later apprehended with the money and cell phones.
Troyer does not have any previous felony charges in Indiana, according to court records.