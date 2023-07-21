A Fort Wayne man was sentenced Friday to two years in community corrections after admitting to causing his 6-year-old's death in 2020.
A Lee, 38, pleaded guilty to reckless homicide in May in exchange for a two-year sentence. Per the agreement, an additional charge of driving with a suspended license was dropped.
Lee was originally scheduled for sentencing last month but his attorney, Gregory Ridenour, requested a continuance so the defendant could be screened for alternative placement. Ridenour said Lee is the main provider for his family, so his sentence would be best served near them, saying Lee could stay with his mother.
At the June hearing, Ridenour brought up the option of home detention, commonly known as residential services or house arrest, in a city-based facility that would allow Lee to continue working and living in the community, as a potential alternative placement.
An Allen County Community Corrections eligibility report filed Tuesday shows Lee was approved for housing as part of the alternative placement program. Community Corrections staff requested Lee also be required to enroll in – and successfully complete – all recommended rehabilitative interventions if approved for alternative placement.
Allen County Deputy Prosecutor Adam Mildred said he would not object to alternative placement but said Lee’s past domestic violence convictions were a concern. Mildred pointed to Lee's 15 prior charges for driving without a valid license.
Mildred said it appeared that Lee has never had a valid driver's license.
Allen Superior Court Judge David Zent said he rescheduled the sentencing to Friday so that Ridenour could make the “best argument possible” for Lee. But he told Lee not to get his hopes up for alternative sentencing.
“I’ll be honest, it’s highly unlikely I’ll approve that,” Zent said in June.
But the judge was persuaded on Friday.
During a change of plea hearing in May, Lee admitted to driving recklessly and causing the accident that killed his 6-year-old, Fara Har Na. His daughter was found pinned under a door of the car Lee collided with.
Lee initially denied knowing the child after the crash, let alone being her father, according to a probable cause affidavit written by Allen County Sheriff’s Department Officer Brent Bollinger. Lee's wife later told police who the child was.
Evidence from the crash suggested Lee's daughter was not properly buckled into her seat at the time of the crash, court records show. During an interview with a Department of Child Services caseworker, Lee admitted to knowing the girl would unbuckle herself and not checking to see if she was restrained.
Police arrested Lee nearly two years after the September 2020 accident last August, court records show. He was then charged with reckless homicide and driving with a suspended license.