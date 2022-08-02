A man accused of stabbing a woman pregnant with his child more than 48 times and breaking her bones was charged with six felonies on Monday.
Brandon K. Williams, 41, faces up to 16 years in prison on the highest felony against him, which is aggravated battery knowingly inflicting injury that creates a substantial risk of death. The other felonies are domestic battery with bodily injury to a pregnant woman, domestic battery resulting in series bodily injury, strangulation with a pregnant victim, domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon and intimidation.
Court documents were unclear on the relationship between Williams and the victim. Fort Wayne police were called to the apartment about 5:30 p.m. July 31, court documents state. After they knocked, they heard a woman yell for help and who sounded like she was in distress.
Officers entered the apartment and found Williams with his own clothes and body “completely bloody,” court documents state. The woman was on the ground, moaning and gasping for air as she continued to yell for help.The couch she was next to was also covered in blood, according to the probable cause affidavit.
She told officers that she’d been stabbed at least 40 times that she was going to die and to “tell everyone I love them,” court record state. She was taken to the hospital and found to be 24 weeks pregnant and had “multiple fractures throughout her body,” Fort Wayne Police Department officer Christopher C. McBride wrote in the probable cause affidavit.
Williams is in Allen County Jail, according to online records. His bond is set at $92,500, and his next hearing is set for 10:30 a.m. Thursday.