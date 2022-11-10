The man suspected of stabbing a 46-year-old man at a Warsaw McDonalds restaurant Monday has been arrested.
After a search and multiple tips from the public, the Warsaw Police Department and Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office traced John Edward Robinson, 48, to a vacant house at 417 S. Union St. on Tuesday, according to a statement from Warsaw police released Thursday.
They believe he broke in through a front door.
Officers found Robinson hiding in a closet. They arrested him without incident on a felony charge of residential entry and on a hold from the Kosciusko County Prosecutor's Office for the active stabbing investigation.
Officers found a folding knife and a fixed blade knife on Robinson, and they found another folding knife in his belongings at the house.
The victim and Robinson knew each other, police said. Using surveillance video from the McDonald’s at 315 N. Detroit St., investigators saw the two men were having an argument on the building’s west side.
The argument became physical, and the victim was stabbed on his left side with a sharp object, which police believe was a knife. The man they believe to be Robinson began to flee on a bicycle but dropped it and left McDonald’s on foot.
The victim drove himself to the Justice Building to find help. He was then transported to a Fort Wayne hospital. His condition was not available Thursday.
Robinson was in Kosciusko County Jail Thursday afternoon. He’s being held without bail on a warrant for failure to appear in court. According to online records, that was issued Nov. 7 in a case where Robinson is charged with misdemeanor criminal trespass.
On the residential entry felony charge, his bail is $5,000 surety or $5,250 cash.