A man was arrested after police said he stabbed or cut four people, including one with life-threatening injuries, in a vehicle returning from a club.
Darnell R. Martin, 32, was charged Monday with felony aggravated battery and four counts of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon. He was being held in lieu of $52,500 bail.
Martin and the four others had been at a club early Sunday and were in a vehicle on their way back to the Fairfield Hotel on Lima Road when Martin and Darryl Woolsolk began arguing, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Allen Superior Court.
The driver told police he pulled the vehicle over and ordered Martin and Woolsolk out of the car. That's when "Darnell went crazy and started to attack Darryl with a knife," the driver told police.
The driver said he saw Martin holding a "folding-type fish knife." The driver said he was cut on both hands when he pulled the car over and Martin and Woolsolk began fighting, court records said.
Another passenger told police Martin and Woolsolk were also arguing at the club and that Martin leaned over the passenger in the vehicle to choke Woolsolk, who had made an insulting comment about Martin's mother. The passenger said he was cut on both hands when Martin began stabbing Wollsolk, court records said.
Another victim, a woman, told police she was cut on her right hand when Martin pulled the knife.
The driver told police he left Martin and Woolsolk near Bass and Hillegas roads and drove himself and the other two victims to a hospital. Police said their injuries were minor.
Police were called about 2:40 a.m. Sunday to what they initially were told was a vehicle crash at Bass and Hillegas roads and found Martin and Woolsolk. They were taken to a hospital, where Woolsolk was in life-threatening condition with stab wounds to his chest arms, legs and buttocks and had to be intubated, court records said.
While trying to interview Martin, who was hit in the eye and whose clothes were saturated with blood, a detective learned the three other victims had shown up at another hospital, court records said.