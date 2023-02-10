A man was arrested Friday and charged with domestic battery and strangulation after barricading himself in a Fort Wayne hotel room.
The Fort Wayne Police Department was called to the Suburban Studios Fort Wayne, 3320 Coliseum Blvd. W., after a woman reported she had been battered by Robert Even, 30. The woman met police outside the hotel when they arrived, a news release said.
Police made numerous attempts to get Even to leave the hotel before calling the department’s Emergency Services Team, Crisis Response Team and Air Support Unit to assist, a news release said.
The specialty units tried to coax Even out of the hotel, but the attempts failed. The hotel was then partly evacuated before a chemical agent was deployed.
The Emergency Services Team was then able to enter the room and arrest Even.
Even was preliminarily charged with felony domestic battery with a prior conviction and strangulation, along with misdemeanor domestic battery. The case remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County prosecutor’s office.