Fort Wayne police arrested a man on three counts of murder Friday for a triple homicide that happened in 2018.
Jacquail Belcher, 29, is accused in the June 28 shootings that killed 26-year-old Dernail Brown, 25-year-old DeShaun Richards and 28-year-old Breondon Pinkston, the police said in a news release. Officers from the Fort Wayne Police Department’s homicide unit took Belcher into custody about 11:15 a.m. without incident.
The three men were killed near the Harrison and Fourth streets. Police found Brown lying on the ground, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
While officers investigated the crime scene, they heard a vehicle struck a parked car on Fourth Street, west of Wells Street. It appeared linked to the shooting.
Richard and Pinkston were inside the vehicle, and both had gunshot wounds. One was pronounced dead and the other taken to the hospital in critical condition, but reports were unclear which man was which.
The three men were the 22nd, 23rd and 24th homicide victims in Allen County for 2018 – a year with 46 homicides total.
The police department’s vice and narcotics unit and the Allen County Prosecutor Attorney's Office assisted in the investigation.