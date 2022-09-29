A Fort Wayne man was charged Thursday in the Sept. 16 theft of two Traeger grills worth a combined $850 from Simply Decks and Stuff.
He was already in Allen County Jail on unrelated charges involving the same U-Haul truck used in the thefts, according to court records.
Police are still looking for two other men who allegedly assisted in the grill thefts and for the grills themselves, Fort Wayne police said.
Justin Ryan Edwards, 26, is charged with two counts of felony theft with a prior conviction. He faces sentences of six months to 18 months on each count if convicted. His bond was set at $5,000, and he was still in Allen County Jail as of Thursday afternoon.
The two grills were taken at different times of the morning, about 8:30 a.m. and about 11:12 a.m., by men using a U-Haul pickup truck, according to the probable cause affidavit. The thefts were caught on surveillance video from the business and a neighboring business.
The video from Simply Decks and Stuff, 2332 N. Clinton St., showed Edwards and another person before the first theft testing the grills in the outdoor display to see how heavy they were. They returned with the truck.
Police officers recognized Edwards in the video from previous contact.
An employee of Simply Decks and Stuff told police that the two tabletop grills — a Ranger model and a PKGO model — were worth a combined $850, according to the probable cause affidavit.
When police questioned Edwards at Allen County Jail, he refused to name the others involved in the thefts or to say what happened to the grills. He’s been in jail since Sept. 16 following a police chase and two crashes that day.
According to court records in that case, the chase started about 5:58 p.m. when Edwards was driving the U-Haul pickup recklessly on southbound Interstate 69. Officers knew he was a suspect in a DeKalb County theft, court records state.
During the chase, Edwards left the interstate and struck the curbed median at Lima Road and West Washington Center Road, damaging the median and destroying the tire and rim, court documents state. He also struck a boulder on an unnamed property and then fled the truck on foot before being caught.
During an inventory of the vehicle, police found a glass pipe with burnt, powdery residue, records state. It was in the glove compartment.
After the chase, Edwards was charged with one felony, resisting law enforcement with a prior conviction, and three misdemeanors, possession of paraphernalia and two counts of leaving the scene of an accident. He faces one to six years in prison if convicted of the felony.
His bond was set at $2,500 for that case.
Online records show he’s wanted in DeKalb County on a warrant for theft filed Sept. 26.
Fort Wayne Police ask that anyone with information on the grill thefts to contact CrimeStoppers at 260-436-7867 or at www.crimestoppersfw.org.