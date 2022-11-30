Fort Wayne police have arrested a man for murder in connection with Sunday’s shooting on Rockhill Street.
Officers arrested Kyree Warren, 18, about 1 p.m. today for the shooting death of Montreale Turner in the 1000 block of Rockhill, according to a statement from the Fort Wayne Police Department. Turner was rushed to a hospital about noon on Sunday after police arrived but was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Fort Wayne Homicide detectives arrested Warren in the lobby of the police station without incident, according to Sgt. Jeremy Webb.
Formal charges have not been listed in online Allen County court records.