A Fort Wayne man has been charged in a crash that killed his daughter last year.
A Lee, 37, of the 2400 block of East Paulding Road, is charged with felony neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury and faces a sentence of three to 16 years. He’s also charged with misdemeanor driving with a suspended license and faces up to a year incarceration on that.
Court documents do not give the girl’s age but state she was younger than 14.
The accident happened about 7 a.m. Sept. 14 at Paulding and Hartzell roads southeast of Fort Wayne. Witnesses told police that a 2009 Hyundai Elantra traveling east on Paulding was moving too fast to obey the stop sign, according to court documents.
Lee was driving the Elantra and hit a 2008 Dodge Caravan on the driver’s side. Both vehicles ended up in a wheat field, and the three people in the Dodge were able to leave it, according to court documents.
The girl had been ejected from the Elantra. A man from the Caravan and a witness said they saw the girl in the field under a door from the Elantra, and she appeared not to be breathing.
Evidence showed the girl wasn’t wearing a seat belt or in a child restraint device while being driven in the car.
Witnesses saw Lee lying across the front driver and passenger seats, court documents state. At the hospital, medical personnel found he had a fractured neck and fractured left pelvis.
He told hospital workers he didn’t know the child and wasn’t driving, according to court records. Officers talking with family members found the child was at her grandparents’ home and woke at 2 a.m. hungry and asked her father to take her to a gas station to get a snack.
On Feb. 11, Lee told officers he picked the girl up for a snack, then went to his nephew’s apartment, court documents state. The Elantra’s battery died in the apartment’s parking lot, he said. A friend he called for a jump arrived about 5 a.m., and the girl made a Facetime call with her mother about 5:10 a.m. They then drove off.
Lee told officers they didn’t want to go back home yet and drove around “from one stop sign to another,” according to court documents. He admitted he didn’t check whether she was properly buckled in and that the girl would remove her seatbelt to take pictures.
Lee has an initial hearing scheduled for 8 a.m. Monday. Court records show a warrant has been issued for his arrest.
His bond is set at $10,000. He was not in the Allen County Jail on Friday evening.