An arrest warrant for a murder charge was issued Thursday for a Fort Wayne man accused of shooting a woman in the back of the head Dec. 5 as she was driving away.
Nathaniel Martin, 19, of the 4500 block of Weisser Park Avenue, faces 45 to 65 years in prison if convicted of the murder of 20-year-old Ayania Coker. He’s also been charged with Level 5 felony assisting a criminal, which carries a sentence of one to six years.
About 3:03 p.m. Dec. 5, Coker left the Sunoco City Mart at Oxford Street and Holton Avenue, driving a silver Saturn north on Reed Street, according to the probable cause affidavit. Surveillance video showed that a white Ford Fusion with temporary plates circled the lot while Coker’s car was there and then followed her when she left.
A passenger in Coker’s car told police that as soon as Coker turned the Saturn east on Eckart Street, he heard six or seven shots. When she yielded to traffic at South Anthony Boulevard, he told her to keep driving.
Then the back window shattered, and he saw her eyes roll back into her head, court records state.
Police responded to a call about a crash and shots fired about 3:10 p.m. near Eckart and Euclid Avenue. They found Coker with a bullet in the back of her head, her car crashed into a parked pickup truck on.
The passenger in her car told police she may have been targeted because of people she socialized with. The Fusion was registered to Martin, who’s a known member of Black Mafia Gang, which was in a feud with Black Star Gangstaz, the probable cause affidavit states. An investigation of Martin’s cellphone found it was near the area of the homicide at the time of the crime.