A Warsaw man has been charged with causing the deaths of two people in a fiery crash.
Trevor M. Bradley, 33, appeared for an initial hearing today to face two counts of felony causing death when operating a motor vehicle. The people who died in the Jan. 15 crash were Fort Wayne residents Laine C. Arvey, 40, and Matthew P. Tustison, 49.
The Allen County Coroner’s Office said that the autopsies for the two are unfinished as officials wait on test results. Medics pronounced Arvey and Tustison dead at the scene of the two-car crash.
The crash happened about 9:30 p.m. Jan. 15 near the intersection of Arcola and Yellow River roads in northwest Allen County.
Bradley was going east on Arcola, and Arvey and Tustison were going west when the crash occurred. Both vehicles were engulfed in flames.
Bradley was pulled from his vehicle by three people who stopped to help and was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
Bradley's trial dates are expected to be set at a Feb. 13 hearing.