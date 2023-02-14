A 33-year-old man has been arrested and charged with arson following a fire at a New Haven motel, police said Tuesday.
Adam Hinrichs, whose address was listed as confidential in online court records, has been charged with felony arson.
New Haven police found Hinrichs at the Midwest Motel, 7021 Ind. 930, while investigating a fire, a news release said.
Hinrichs was taken into custody after answering officers’ questions.
New Haven police didn’t immediately return a request for more information Tuesday.
Hinrichs faces a two-day jury trial on a charge of felony theft this July.