A Fort Wayne man accused of stabbing his pregnant wife at least 48 times is now charged with attempted murder.
Under the formal charges filed Thursday, Brandon K. Williams, 41, now faces 20 to 40 years in prison if convicted.
The Allen County prosecutor’s office also filed five other felonies against Williams: aggravated battery that results in loss or impairment of a bodily function; domestic battery with bodily injury on a pregnant woman; domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon; strangulation, victim is pregnant; and intimidation.
No bail amount is listed in the current charges, but under initial charging information it’s listed at $92,500. Williams remained in Allen County Jail as of Thursday afternoon.
Williams originally faced 16 years on his highest charge in his initial charging information. His new information has no court dates set.
He is accused of stabbing his wife, Wydreka Williams, in their home July 31. She survived. Fort Wayne police were called to the home about 5:30 p.m. by someone who heard a commotion while on the phone with the wife, court documents said.
After police arrived and knocked on the door, they heard a woman who sounded as if she was in distress yelling for help. Officers knocked a second time before entering and finding Williams and his clothes “completely bloody,” court documents said.
Wydreka Williams was on the floor, moaning and gasping as she continued to yell for help. The couch she was next to was also covered in blood, according to the probable cause affidavit.
She told officers that she’d been stabbed at least 40 times, that she was going to die and to “tell everyone I love them,” court records said.
Wydreka Williams was taken to the hospital and found to be 24 weeks’ pregnant and to have “multiple fractures throughout her body,” Fort Wayne Police Department Officer Christopher C. McBride wrote in the probable cause affidavit.