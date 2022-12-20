A man who allegedly attacked a grandmother at JC Penney at Glenbrook Square has been charged with robbery causing bodily injury and three counts of criminal mischief.
William A. Thompson III, 42, was taken into custody Saturday by the Fort Wayne Police Department.
Thompson attacked the victim around 9 p.m., according to a probable cause affidavit. She was shopping at JC Penney with her granddaughter when Thompson approached. The victim and her granddaughter said they did not know the man and had never met him before.
The victim told police Thompson threw her to the ground and put her in what she described as a choke hold. The victim, who said she feared she was being robbed, had swelling and redness to the left side of her bottom lip.
The victim’s granddaughter, who had called police, told an officer she noticed Thompson was acting strangely before he approached. According to the affidavit, she said Thompson was grabbing his waist as though he had a gun.
Thompson told the victim, ‘I promise to kill you; I have a gun,” the victim’s granddaughter told police.
Thompson ran out of JC Penney and into Glenbrook Square mall.
According to the affidavit, he “picked up a rotating display case” from a jewelry kiosk and “was about to throw it through another store’s glass window.”
A mall security officer confronted Thompson, who then threw the display case onto the ground. Thompson then “ripped a mailbox” off of the door to the mall’s security office, court records say.
After being detained by police, the affidavit alleges, Thompson kicked the bars inside the police car so hard it dented the “metal cage portion” of the door and bent the divider.
Despite being in custody, Thompson was “uncooperative to be brought from his cell” for an initial hearing Monday, court documents show. Bail was set at $10,000, and the next hearing in the case is scheduled for Thursday.