A man accused of running a drug trafficking operation that sold cocaine, fentanyl and M-30 fentanyl pills in northeast Indiana was arrested in Arizona, according to federal court records.
Robert Lamons, arrested Tuesday, is charged with distribution of a schedule II controlled substance, fentanyl, and with aiding and abetting, for allegedly moving thousands of dollars’ worth of drugs from the southwest United States. His distribution network in northeast Indiana included a woman he called his baby mama and a juvenile girl, according to the criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Fort Wayne.
The criminal complaint didn’t indicate how big of a distribution network Lamons allegedly ran. However, last spring his agents sold a total $20,000 in M-30 fentanyl pills to informants for the FBI Fort Wayne Safe Streets Gang Task Force, court records said.
The task force heard from informants that Lamons was trafficking drugs into the area and set up a deal of $6,000 for 3,000 M-30 pills on April 14. The informant had bought from Lamons several times before and used the Telegram phone app to set up deals.
A special agent for the task force listened in on the Telegram call and recognized Lamons because of an extended interview he’d had with Lamons before. During the call, Lamons told the informant that he was out of town but would send the juvenile girl or another young female to the transaction in Fort Wayne, according to the criminal complaint.
After the informant went to the Fort Wayne location, a blue Nissan pulled up, and the juvenile female allegedly got into the informant’s vehicle and lifted her shirt, taking out a bag full of the pills. She told the informant after making the transaction that Lamons had gone out of town the day before without telling anyone but would be back in a few days.
The pills weighed 331.6 grams (11.7 ounces) and tested positive for fentanyl, and the sale was recorded on audio and video.
On April 25, the task force agents watched the informant set up a deal for 4,000 pills, paying $6,000 at the swap and owing another $2,000 after the informant sold them. The next day, the same girl made that sale in the informant’s car again, the pills weighing 414 grams (14.6 ounces) this time and testing positive for fentanyl.
The informant made a payment of $1,000 on the debt May 2 with the adult woman, who arrived in the same blue Nissan and also completed the deal in the informant’s vehicle. On May 16, the informant scheduled a buy for 3,000 pills at $6,000, and the older woman showed in a blue Lincoln MKZ and conducted the deal in the same manner.
The pills from the third time weighed 383.1 grams (13.5 ounces) but didn’t test field positive for fentanyl, court documents said. However, they had the consistency and appearance of counterfeit M-30 pills from other investigations.
The federal government officially charged Lamons with the two crimes July 5. However, the records were sealed until Tuesday.
No others have been charged with crimes in connection to the sales, court documents said.