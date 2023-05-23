A Fort Wayne man has been charged with several felonies, including child molesting, after he allegedly molested three girls.
Joseph J. Hoyng, 26, faces preliminary charges of three counts of level one child molesting, two counts of level four child molesting, sexual misconduct with a minor, dissemination of matter harmful to minors and three counts of misdemeanor furnishing alcohol to a minor. He is accused of molesting his girlfriend’s daughter and her two friends.
The alleged abuse started with the girlfriend’s daughter, who told police she was last assaulted shortly after her last birthday in January. A probable cause affidavit written by Fort Wayne Police Detective Miranda Lasley details several occasions in which the girl described being molested by Hoyng.
The victim told police she didn’t know when it began but estimated she was in third grade, according to court documents. The girl said Hyong said he was teaching her lessons and that her mother knew about it.
“That wasn’t true,” the girl told police she later found out. “My mom didn’t know anything.”
The victim gave details about items that Hoyng used when he molested her, according to the affidavit. Police later found the items she described where she said they were located, court records said.
Hoyng’s alleged abuse was illuminated during an investigation into reports of assault when the girl had two friends over for a weekend in May, according to a probable cause affidavit signed by Fort Wayne Police officer Brett Lee.
Hoyng allegedly bought the three girls alcohol and suggested they play a drinking game, according to court documents.
The two friends described similar incidents in which Hyong would pull them onto his lap and wouldn’t let go of them until they kissed him.
One girl ran inside the house after it happened, court records said. The other girl described Hyong carrying her inside and taking her to a bedroom.
The victim said Hyong was touching her inappropriately in the bedroom when she passed out.
The next day, the girls told Hoyng’s girlfriend what happened. The woman yelled at Hoyng and took her daughter’s friends home, court records said.
Hoyng’s bond was set at $105,000. He is expected to appear in court Thursday.