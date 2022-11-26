Fort Wayne police are investigating a second shooting today that left a man with life-threatening injuries.
Officers received a report of an unconscious person near the intersection of Decatur and Tillman roads about 10 a.m. The victim was taken to a nearby fire station by someone at the scene.
Paramedics later transported the man to a hospital. He was suffering from at least one gunshot wound and was listed in critical condition, officers said.
Police also are seeking information on a shooting that critically injured another man and hurt a woman at Gateway Plaza on Goshen Avenue about 2 a.m.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 or use the free “P3 Tips” app.